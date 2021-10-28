The Kelowna Community Concerts Association is back. Technically, of course, it never left, but after 18 months of waiting, shifting schedules, shifting them again, and again, the highly successful concert series has resumed.
This season’s edition will be an entertaining and diverse series, featuring Axiom Brass as the opening quintet.
Even for me, a brass player and composer, this was musically a challenging start. Axiom Brass is a group out of Chicago, five men who are absolute masters of their instruments, with the technical "chops" to perform any style.
They needed all of those skills and more as this concert, titled "Limitless", focused on more modern compositions, many commissioned for the group, which explored the human experience and our world around us.
The music was often dissonant, aggressive, always expressive and really pushed the physical capabilities of the players and the horns themselves. A very helpful component of the show was that the musicians took turns explaining the forthcoming pieces, putting into context what we were about to hear, something that is essential when exploring unfamiliar music. (It likely also let them rest as this style of playing is very demanding).
One of the most effective pieces to me had to be the opening, a brilliant adaptation of a 14th-century chant that evolved into a Bach fugue, with the horns layering on top of other to build the complete sound. A brass quintet at full song is a wonderful thing, it can be warm and dark then rise to a powerful peak that only brass can achieve, then pull back and wrap you in beautiful sonorous chords again.
An interesting addition to the show was the use of multimedia, specifically visual imagery behind the musicians. All of the imagery was chosen to add to the emotional intent of the sound, and some was very effective.
One composition, t"Alloys,” used modern software to create graphic images based on sound input from each individual horn, essentially "painting" with sound, while another used the percussive element of smacking the mouthpiece on the tuba (played by Kevin Harrison) to create a pulse in the image on screen.
But if you came expecting pretty melodies or perhaps some adapted Baroque, something familiar and comfortable, that's not what this was about.
The closest they came was in their encore, a brilliantly played tango by Astor Piazzolla, which is featured on their latest album, Astor.
At the conclusion of the concert, I heard a lot of comments saying "well that was different", or something to that effect.
They are fantastic musicians, playing music that few could manage, but it made for a lot of similar sounding content to my ears, music with technical demands that sometimes overshadowed the emotional musicality. Modern music, again to my ears, often falls into that trap.
So another season begins, and a busy one at that. Thinking more about the music of Axiom, I realize they may have just been the perfect embodiment of the past 18 months, the perfect start to the series. Their music was at times chaotic, dark, shrieking, solemn, bright and hopeful, vast then intimate. It wasn't easy but they mastered it. I look forward to the rest of the season, it looks incredible. Thanks to all those who kept this series going KCCA is back.
Neville Bowman is a local musician and composer