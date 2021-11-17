The punch lines will come at a frantic pace when one of Canada’s best-known comedians hits Okanagan stages soon.
Ron James will perform stand-up shows in Vernon on Nov. 29, Kelowna on Nov. 30 and Oliver on Dec. 1.
James is known for a fast-paced style comedy and observations on contemporary culture.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m.
The Vernon show will be at the Performing Arts Centre with tickets available through Ticket Seller.
Tickets for the Kelowna Community Theatre show are available through Select Your Tickets.
The Oliver show will be at the Venables Theatre with tickets available from the theatre box office.