Kirby and The Forgotten Land
(Nintendo Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Kirby showcases the power, fun and originality games can still have in a sea of ultra-realistic or violent games.
The developers did a great job at the different worlds you get to explore and play through. Each world is well designed and offers many side paths and objectives.
The story behind Kirby is he gets sucked into a vortex and lands in a post-apocalyptic civilization called the New World. Kirby has to fight his way through the different worlds to set things right.
Kirby takes players on an adventure unlike anything you’ve played before. You control Kirby as you explore 3D worlds finding Waddle Dees and other collectibles along the way.
You control Kirby with the left thumbstick and use his suction ability with the B button.
As you fight your way through the game’s many worlds, you move around and run across various enemies. These enemies can shoot guns at you, be burrowing moles, shoot rings at you and more. You can use your suction ability and take that power for yourself.
After you gain that ability, you can use it against other enemies, find hidden areas and clear hidden objectives through the levels.
The controls are solid with the game reacting like you’d want it to in the heat of battles. You’re never wondering why you missed a jump or why Kirby is performing certain actions.
The levels are fairly large 3D areas. These levels all have a number of different objectives that require the player to have different abilities to find and work with.
The player can drop an ability at any time with the Y button and change them for another one that you might need.
The game’s level design is another strong point. The levels are large enough for the player to explore and find different ways of completing objectives and have a blast exploring without being overwhelming.
Puzzles are straightforward enough so even younger players can have fun with the game. For veteran or older players, the higher difficulty is perfect for you.
After completing a number of levels, you open up a boss battle area that will test your learned skills. These boss battles will require fast reflexes and paying attention to the bosses patterns.
The developer did a great job with pacing as the game progresses. At the start you’re not overwhelmed with abilities or options. You learn more abilities, upgrades and exploration options as you progress. There are even side trials that are time based to test your skills.
The game has a ton of replay value with all the different objectives, secrets and areas to explore.
If you’re looking for some solid platformer with lots of levels, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a perfect game.
9/10
