This year’s E3 trade show, like last year’s, was an all-digital presentation. This E3 was also sadly a mixed bag, depending on which presentation you watched.
Let’s start with the highlight of the Bethesda conference. Xbox stole the show showcasing over 30 games. Starting with Yakuza Like a Dragon being available now on Game Pass.
Hades, a rogue-like hit, will also come to Game Pass in August.
In the game 12 minutes, you’re trying to save your wife as the police break down the door. It looks interesting with your game looping
back every 12 minutes like the title suggests. 12 minutes comes out in August on Game
Pass.
Psychonauts 2, the latest game by Double Fine, was given a nice showcase. Players can expect the same mind-bending action with strange level designs that made the first game such a fan favourite. Psychonauts also arrives in August on Game Pass.
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator, arguably one of the most visually impressive titles out there, also comes to Game Pass at the end of July. Take control of numerous aircraft and fly around the globe with all the realism you can handle.
Fallout 76 showed off a new update coming July 7.
Forza Horizon 5 showed off the jaw-dropping Mexican landscape and some new party-style modes. Forza Horizon 5 will be on Series X and S in November.
Halo Infinite showed off the
new trailer that looks incredible.
Nintendo showed a trailer for Breath of the Wild 2, which we won’t see till maybe next year.
Metroid also made a surprise appearance, even though it
wasn’t the first-person game
many expected, but a side scrolling view.
Square Enix showed off Guardians of the Galaxy, which comes out in October, and other games. They also showed off a bunch of original Final Fantasy games on mobile devices.
The really strange showcase has to go to Take 2, which showed no games and just talked about being more inclusive in the gaming industry for about an hour.
Ubisoft showed off Rainbow Six Extraction, a spinoff game that takes elements from Rainbow Six and throws in monsters.
Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Riders Republic and a jaw dropping look at Avatar Frontiers of Pandora were all shown off at Ubisoft’s presentation.
