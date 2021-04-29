A Kelowna author has won the CBC short story contest.
Corinna Chong won the top prize for her story, Kids in Kindergarten. The story was selected from almost 3,000 entries.
Chong, an Okanagan College instructor, will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
"I'm floored that Kids in Kindergarten was chosen among so many brilliant pieces as the winner of the 2021 CBC Short Story Prize,” Chong is quoted as saying on the CBC contest website. “What an incredible honour! I found it challenging to write about the subject of pregnancy loss with the sensitivity it deserves, and I'm gratified to know that the story resonated with the jury."
Kids in Kindergarten is a story about a woman grieving over a miscarriage against the backdrop of a Kindergarten classroom filled with other people's children.
“Kids in Kindergarten is a story about the quietly devastating things we don't say out loud,” the contest jury said in a statement. “The writer has a wonderful ear for sound and speech — a sense for what a real voice can do on the page, filling in character, and creating talk that reveals and feels so true to life. Every character in a scene is never made to be minor no matter how little they say or do. Sharply observed, blunt, at times funny, unflinching, indelible.”
Chong moved to Kelowna in 2011, and teaches introductory creative writing, as well as applied publishing courses as part of the Writing and Publishing Diploma program at Okanagan College. She is wrapping up her second novel, Bad Land.
Chong’s first novel, Belinda’s Rings, was published in 2013, and her reviews and short fiction have been published in magazines across Canada.
The story is available to read at CBCBooks.ca.