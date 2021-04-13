After a year of isolation, it was with joy and exultation that the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performed Exsultate, a live-streamed all-Mozart concert on Saturday from the Kelowna Community Theatre.
While physical attendance was by invitation only (12 enthusiastic, masked and amply separated concertgoers augmented by 70-plus cardboard cutouts)
the event was live-streamed by Unicorns.live.
The concert opened with the overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s ninth opera, La Finta Giardiniera (the Fake Gardener). For all the distance between musicians, the ensemble was tight and the balance impeccable.
A rising melodic line in the strings gave this sunny, light-hearted music a sense of taking wing — spring painted in sound. Great care was taken to effortlessly execute ornaments, soften phrase ends and taper cadences. Frothy and
festive, it was the perfect opener.
The next work was Exsultate jubilate, a religious work for solo vocalist and orchestra in four movements. From the first movement, Allegro, guest soprano Kelly Coubrough’s sweet, liquid tones echoed through the hall, capturing the positive and graceful character of the music. The cadenza was a particular delight as Coubrough executed the runs with enthusiasm and precision. The second movement, Recitative, was delivered with earnest attention to the text as Coubrough’s tone became appropriately sombre. Glorious sound and tonal control from Coubrough gave the third movement, Andante, the tranquil flow required.
The light and optimistic last movement, Allegro, was beautifully performed with just enough decorum to keep the joy carefully under control. Coubrough’s scales, trills and ornaments were joyful and effortless. Throughout this 15-minute work, Maestra Rosemary Thomson kept both orchestra and soloist unified, despite the challenging physical distance separating everyone.
The final work of the evening was Mozart’s effervescent Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K 201. Written when he
was 18-years-old, this work is perfectly constructed. The first movement, Allegro, sparkled with energy and constant motion. The second movement, Andante in D major, was graceful and sedate. Clarity of musical intention marked the performance of this section with careful attention to delicately executed phrase ends.
The third movement, Menuetto, was boisterous, driven by energetic rhythms and staccato phrases.
The sparkling last movement, Allegro con spirito, was unabashedly joyous in iconic Mozart fashion. The ensemble was amazingly tight as the orchestra roared through fiery, yet flawlessly-controlled 16th note passages.
In this dreary, wearying time, the brilliance of Mozart was a welcome diversion.
Anita Perry is a music teacher and composer from Summerland.