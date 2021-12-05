With the holiday around the corner, many parents and friends of gamers are looking at getting into the newest generation systems.
With current supply issues, console manufacturers are having difficulty getting chips to manufacture their systems.
This makes finding a system, whether PS5 or Xbox, extremely rare, especially on store shelves.
I don’t recommend paying scalpers the huge markups, with some of them asking almost two time the retail prices.
The good news is there is a new generation system that is easier to find on store shelves. The Xbox Series S costs around $379 in stores.
This system still offers gamers up to 120 frames per second on the games. It still offers fast loading times and offers a quick resume, letting you instantly start where you paused different games.
The lower-cost system lets you play all the newest games the Series X. The system may not be as powerful as the Series X but most gamers should be happy with it.
The Series S is an all-digital system meaning the console will not take any discs. All the games have to be purchased digitally and downloaded. You can buy an expansion card that lets you add more storage to the system. If you’re looking to get into a next generation system and can’t find or need a Series X the Series S is still a good system.
December Game Pass
December is another full month for Game Pass subscribers. Starting Wednesday, players can download and play Halo Infinite on the Series S, X and on PC.
Among Us, the multiplayer game, comes to the console, letting you use your skills to detect the imposter.
Lawn Mowing Simulation lets you relive those days of mowing lawns for extra cash during your younger years.
StarDew Valley makes its way onto the console.
Aliens Fireteam Elite, the co-operative Alien shooter, lets you fight xenomorphs with friends in a fast frantic system.
For Anime fans, One Piece Pirate Warriors is also added to the system.
Get your vote in for the Game of The Year and win a game code. Email me your choice from my list and I’ll post the winner next month.
Email: sggall@telus.net. On XBox One: acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13