A local country-music singer is releasing a single on Valentine’s Day.
Fishin’ Off The Moon, was co-written with Nashville songwriter Steve Dean.
“I was inspired by the Dreamworks character who sits on the moon before every fairy-tale”, said Klick in a news release. “He watches everyone’s story and has seen love work out. I wanted to have a conversation with him to see if he could give me any advice to help with my love story.”
Klick said he was also inspired by B.C. jazz singer Michael Bublé to create a new sound called “Crooner Country” fusing country music with hints of jazz, big band, and gospel.
Klick has used his time during the pandemic to record an album that will be coming out in June.