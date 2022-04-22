VERNON — Support continues to pour in to expand the home for Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation painting series.
As of last month, the Bringing Sveva Home Recapitulation sponsorship campaign had seen more than 20 works of the 47 large-scale watercolour paintings sponsored by local businesses, groups, and individuals.
Funds raised from the sponsorship campaign are going towards plans to expand the Caetani Centre’s current gallery from 800 square feet to approximately 2,000 square feet.
The expansion is needed so that the entire series of 47 paintings can be permanently displayed. The expanded gallery will also include a more extensive archival storage and presentation space, said Caetani Centre executive director Susan Brandoli.
Sveva Caetani was a virtual prisoner in the home following the death of her father in 1935 and her mother’s subsequent self-imposed isolation. It was not until her mother’s death in 1960 that Sveva, then in her early 40s, started painting again. Around this time, she began work on her Recapitulation series, featuring 47 large-scale vibrant watercolour paintings, documenting her story and journey through life. She donated the paintings to the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, which recently returned them to the Caetani centre.
The family home is now the cultural centre.
“We want to thank our corporate sponsors, Silver Star Mountain Resort, Bannister GM, and MQN Architects,
as well as the many individuals, book clubs and other groups who have supported our Recapitulation sponsorship campaign so far. Thanks to them, we are moving closer toward our goal of raising $65,000-plus in seed money, which will serve as the base for matching grants to expand the gallery,” said Brandoli.
This past year, the Caetani Centre exhibited the first 17 paintings in the series as part of its guided and self-guided tours.
“More than 900 people have visited the centre, with many wanting to learn more about Sveva’s incredible story of loss, isolation, and emergence as a teacher and prolific artist,” said Brandoli.
Guided and self-guided tours of the centre will resume on April 28. Guided tours can be booked for Thursdays at
6 p.m., Fridays at 1 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. until June 18 through Ticket Seller. Guided tours take approximately 1.5 hours.
Self-guided tours are available Tuesday to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m. to noon, with admission at the door.
For more information, visit caetani.org or call the Caetani office at 250-275-1525.