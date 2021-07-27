West Kelowna is adding two additional free Friday night concerts to its Music in the Park series — for a total of six this summer at Kinsmen Park.
Friday night will see Leila Neverland opening at 6:40 p.m., followed by headliners Dirt Road Opera performing at 7:40 p.m.
Dirt Road Opera is made up of Juno-nominated musicians Barry Mathers, Jim Ryan and Rachel Matkin, all former members of local country band the Cruzeros. The trio offer New Alt Country and roots music with three-piece harmonies and well-crafted songs.
Their debut album Nowheresville is now available.
Neverland draws inspiration from her Persian-Jewish roots to deliver smooth soul with a strong voice.
Her latest single, River, is a fundraiser for the Okanagan’s Syilx Language House. Her five-track album, Little Big Storm, will be released later this year.
Along with the music, West Kelowna will bring their Park Play Days equipment, so kids can run around and play.
Food trucks will be on site.
People should remember to dress for the weather, and bring their own blankets, chairs, sun umbrellas and water.
Parking is limited at Kinsmen Park, so organizers recommend ridesharing.
If the upper field of the park fills up, people can set up chairs and blankets in nearby areas and enjoy the show.
Music in the Park has free Friday night concerts set for Aug. 6, 20, 27 and Sept. 3 in Kinsmen Park on Shannon Lake Road.
The Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre is unavailable this year because of construction around Memorial Park.
West Kelowna Recreation is working with Creative Okanagan to finalize the artists for the upcoming concerts.
Once the artists are confirmed, people will be able to see the complete line up online at westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.
After being postponed due to record heat, the first Music in the Park for the season held July 9 attracted 250 people.
The additional concerts were planned after provincial COVID-19 health regulations allowed for increased capacity at outdoor events.
Kelowna’s Parks Alive has free concerts scheduled Wednesday-Saturday.
Tonight is an Evening with Opera Kelowna at the Island Stage in Waterfront Park from 6-9 p.m.
Four solo and duo acts will play at Arts on the Avenue, Thursday, 5-9 p.m., in the 400 block of Bernard Avenue.
Classic rock is the theme Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. in the 400 block of Bernard.
Live in Lake Country presents the Sycamore Quartet and Cod Gone Wild, Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Swalwell Park.