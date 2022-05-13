The Okanagan Symphony has released its first album.
Canadian Soundscapes features three concertos by Canadian composers, recorded over many years.
The symphony is the first to commercially record R. Murray Schafer’s The Falcon’s Trumpet with Guy Few taking the lead on trumpet.
“I think of R. Murray Schafer’s The Falcon’s Trumpet as a quintessentially Canadian piece,” said symphony music director Rosemary Thomson in a release. “We honour Murray’s memory with the title, given that he coined the term ‘soundscape.’”
Okanagan Youth Symphony grad Melissa Williams performs on Imant Raminsh’s Violin Concerto. She played in the youth symphony under Raminsh’s direction. She is now a core musician with the Houston Grand Opera.
Raminsh wrote the piece for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Robert Davidovici. A resident of Coldstream for almost 40 years, he was the principal second violinist of the OSO.
Penticton resident Ernst Schneider’s Romantic Piano Concerto was recorded in 2019 by Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko shortly after his graduation from the Juilliard School in New York.
Okanagan artist Jane Everett provided the artwork for the cover. “Pink Sky at Morning” is part of her Onyx Creek series that is on display at the Kelowna International Airport.
Canadian Soundscapes is available on CD, for digital download, or streaming on a variety of platforms. The official launch takes place at the OSO’s Back to Beethoven concert tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
On the web: canadiansoundscapes.com.