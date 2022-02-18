Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group
Volunteers with the Kelowna Community Concert Association have proven to be adept at juggling.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the group to juggle and rejuggle its concert lineups for 2021 and 2022.
The latest batch of shows are now ready to move ahead.
The five planned concerts from last year were moved forward into this year’s schedule of concerts, creating a packed year of programs. Since September, four performances (one held over from 2019-2020) have thrilled KCCA audiences.
Concerts will resume March 16 with a performance by TAKE3, a piano, violin and cello trio, noted for charismatic stage presence and a genre-defying approach to music.
A full house will again be allowed after the latest provincial health orders issued this week.
Following on the heels of the TAKE3 will be a performance by The Moanin’ Frogs, a saxophone sextet on April 2. With a “contagious passion for all things saxophone,“ the musicians move seamlessly through classical, ragtime, jazz, and pop music.
The Ulysses Quartet, prize winners at major chamber music competitions, will grace the stage April 26. The string musicians hail from Canada, Taiwan and the United State and are currently Fellows at the Juilliard School in New York City.
The Breaking Winds, a quartet of bassoon-playing women, will bring some serious music, laughter, and creativity to the stage on May 16. One critic described their performance: “…it wasn’t just funny, it was inspired.” They have a global following on social media.
The Fitzgeralds from the Ottawa Valley will hit the stage June 28 with high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing. Individually, they have won multiple Canadian Fiddle and Step Dancing Championships. They pay homage to old-time Canadian fiddle music while incorporating other folk styles.
The True North Brass – a group of five renown Canadian musicians – will perform in July, the date is still being finalized.
The Kelowna Community Concert Association is a volunteer organization that has presented entertainment to local audiences for more than 60 years. Members enjoy five concerts a season at the Kelowna Community Theatre by purchasing a membership for $90.
Memberships for the current season are sold out, but anyone interested can join the waiting list for next season by phoning Deb at 250-765-3571.
Submitted by Mary Cocivera