A blues supergroup will have local venues jumping in the Okanagan this week.
The Horojo Trio will perform at the community theatre in Osoyoos tonight and the Blue Gator nightclub in downtown Kelowna on Thursday.
“If you like blues, rock ’n’ roll, soul, R&B, lots of great songs, great melodies, an incredible singer, a keyboard player who also plays bass with his left hand,” guitar player JW-Jones began in describing the Ottawa-based trio. “We’ve got a wicked drummer schooled in jazz and New Orleans and blues … and then you’ve got me playing guitar. Straight-up blues mixed with swing and funky stuff, together we’ve got a really interesting and original sound.”
Jones, singer-keyboardist Jeff Rogers and drummer Jamie Holmes came together during a jam session that made them realize they should play together again. Some labelled them an Ottawa supergroup.
Horojo is derived from the first two letters of each of the members’ last names
The trio went on to win an international blues challenge in Memphis over 200 other bands.
“We realized, OK we really have got to put some priority on Horojo and see what can happen,” said Jones, who continues to have a lengthy and award-winning career a solo artist.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after the Memphis win, “we took that opportunity to write an entire record, to record an entire record, and then to present it to Stony Plain (Records) to see if they’d be interested, and they jumped on board and signed the band,” said Jones during a phone interview on Monday while the band was travelling to a show in Edmonton.
The album Set the Record was released in April this year.
Also around the beginning of the pandemic, Jones released his own Sonic Departures, a big-band album with a 17-piece band and 13-piece horn section.
While much of the focus has been on Horojo, Jones has also been supporting his own release.
“Now that things are opening up again, both acts have a bunch of great opportunities coming up,” he said.
The Horojo Trio, which performed in Penticton earlier this year, is playing 26 gigs through October and November, starting in Nebraska and moving on to Alberta, B.C., California, Nevada, Texas and Memphis before winding up with a show in their hometown.
“We’re used to the hustle,” said Jones, noting they’ve all been professional musicians for 20 years.
Jones sings on his solo works, but turns the lead vocals over to Rogers with the trio.
“This is an opportunity to leave the reins to a guy who does it better than just about anyone I’ve heard,” said Jones. “We’re talking about the highest level of vocalist. Whether we’re talking about B.B. King, Aretha Franklin or Michael Buble, Jeff is at that level, like he is absolutely among all of the greats. His talent and his sound is really timeless.”
Rogers has a bit of bluesy rasp in his deep singing voice, but also a clarity in which every word comes through on the album.
Like many blues performers, the trio mixes originals with classic covers, but their covers come with a twist.
They play a lot of B sides, said Jones. “We try to play the covers that no one else plays. That way, it gives us a chance to kind of put our own voice on it and deliver it in our own way and with our own style.”
In their shows, “we’re playing the whole record basically live, as well as some high-energy covers — a really great mixture of tunes,” he said. “We want to get people dancing and excited about live music, and getting out and supporting real musicians doing it on the road for real.”
Jones encouraged fans to do a bit of prep before the show. “I hope everyone will check us out on Spotify and You Tube and kind of hear what we do so that they get primed and excited to come and see us live.”