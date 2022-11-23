Celebrate the season with joyous song as the Spectrum Singers under the direction of Kim Kleineberg return to their preferred venue at St. Michael’s Cathedral to present their holiday concert series, Music of the Night: a winter evening of songs, Dec. 9 and 10.
The Spectrum Singers, a mixed voice adult choir with members from West Kelowna and Kelowna, will perform a myriad of songs as part of their 10th season of holiday music, from classic carols to contemporary choral arrangements.
The Spectrum Singers are known for their challenging pieces and this concert will not disappoint. Music of the Night is brimming with stunning arrangements of classic carols including Rudolph, arranged by Mac Huff, Christmas Angel by Corlynn Hanney and toe-tapping tunes including This Little Light of Mine arranged by Mark Hayes.
The evening wouldn’t be complete without a Latin piece Kyrie, by Benjamin Boster and a German piece, Musik der Nacht arranged by Bob Chilcott.
Not to leave anyone out, the choir will invite the audience to join them in singing Silent Night and Joy to the World.
This season, the choir will be accompanied by Ursula Pigeon on piano, Loni Moger on guitar, Darko Cuk on bass, Ken Pendleton on drums and Stephen Buck on flute.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and children.
Get your tickets online at bit.ly/spectrumsingers or with a ticketowl QR code.
St. Michael’s Cathedral is located at 608 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.
For more information, contact Kim Kleineberg at mkkleine@telus.net.