Last week’s Kelowna Fringe Festival that happened at various locations in and around the city was a huge success.
Our community came out in droves to attend a variety of entertainment, far beyond expectations, with most of the shows sold out with positive reviews.
I’ll have full reviews coming up in future editions of The Daily Courier.
As a result of the festival’s success, festival producer/organizer Bonnie Gratz has extended the rental on the Black Box Theatre for a Festival Encore.
Beginning tonight at 7:30, the community is given another chance to see some of the highlights of the festival. Tickets cost $20, purchased through the website, kelownafringe.com.
Tonight is your last chance to see Diva Delphine perform a one-woman cabaret style show, written by Angela Lavender for the Virago Collective. Tingle Two is a tale that highlights various relationship scenarios through a storyline of song.
Tomorrow, it’s Rock Bottom. This show is also a solo performance by Carly Fawcett . It’s her story about finally getting sober from drugs, alcohol addiction at the age of 18.
Friday night is date night with A Musical Romance. Maybe, featuring Lyndsey Wong and Neville Bowman. This real-life couple takes us on a musical scenario from first date to full-on relationship, but the twist is the audience chooses the path to romance or breakup by voting the story through at each turn. Also Saturday is the The Pink Unicorn — a tale told through the eyes of a small-town southern mother whose daughter has decided she identifies as ‘they.’ Kendra Hesketh is Trisha Lee who takes us on an emotional journey, trying with love and understand the decisions her daughter is making — and the tornado of emotions created as a result.
Wear your festival pin or you will be asked to purchase another at the cost of $5 at the door. Money raised from pin sales goes towards the running these events because the ticket price goes directly to the artist.
—————
Back in 1500s England, William Shakespeare must have been looking at a popular phrase meaning ‘a lot of complaining about a small problem’ as source reference to write Much Ado About Nothing. Arguably his most popular romantic comedy, because of its intelligent use of wordplay such as puns, double entendres, malapropisms, and innuendo as comic devices, West Kelowna’s amateur theatre company, Crossing Creek Community Theatre, is taking it on.
Beginning Friday, for six shows on two consecutive weekends, performances will be held at the Kalala Organic Estate Winery, on the upper bench of West Kelowna.
Friday’s performance begins at 6:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. These showtimes repeat the following weekend. Bring your own chairs and blankets. One hour before showtime, there will be an onsite food truck to grab some sustenance and, of course, the organic wine will be for sale to sip and savour while you enjoy the play. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100 through the website link at crossingcreektheatre.com. I will be reviewing the play next week.
—————
There will be live music on Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., when Loni Moger and I will play inside the tasting room of West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery,
2550 Boucherie Rd.
This performance is mostly an ambience enhancing gig while guests mingle and meander through the vast space to taste, shop or enjoy the atmosphere the space has to offer.
We will be playing live every other Friday for these live markets up until Nov. 19.
—————
In Vernon on Friday, the Performing Arts Centre Society presents Jodie B in concert as part of their “Spotlight On Stage” series. This uniquely talented young musician creates a bigger sound by using a looping method, which records and plays back a piece of music in real time while layering more instrumental sounds on top of that loop.
This in itself is a craft and she uses this method to create a blend of electro-soul. Jodie B will be performing as a duo with her sister. While Jodie plays guitar, violin, bass, harmonicas, synths, vocals and electronic drums, Nique Blue, specializes in saxophone, mandolin and harmonizing vocals. Tickets for this show are sold only as tables for two at $50, four at $100, and six at $150. The start time for this performance is 7:30 p.m. Tickets available through Ticket Seller.
—————
Take a stroll to Pandosy Avenue this Sunday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., because for the first time an Arts Festival will be held inside the courtyard of SOPA Square. Peruse the paintings, artworks and crafts created by over 25 participating artists with live musical performance by local musician Andrew Smith.
Also, as part of the festival on Groves Avenue, you can witness a live mural being painted to be later installed in the new Pandosy Waterfront Park. It’s free to attend. With so many restaurants and bars that surround the SOPA area, this makes for a lovely day out for all the family. There are activities for children, too.
—————
Next week, the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna will host comedian James Mullinger for two shows on Sept. 30, which are expected to sell out. Mullinger is a Brit who moved across the pond to New Brunswick in 2014; with everyone asking the question, why there? He answers that and many more observations in his hilarious recorded show that can be seen on Hulu and Amazon Prime.
I have been a fan since seeing a film written about his life back in 2016 called The Comedian’s Guide to Survival.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased through the RCA box office or at trainwreckcomedy.com.
Before his Kelowna show, he’ll be at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country on Tuesday and Penticton on Wednesday.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.