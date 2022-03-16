West Kelowna country musician Ben Klick’s annual fundraiser for multiple sclerosis will return both online and with a small live show this year.
The fourth annual fundraiser on May 8 will be held at Predator Ridge
golf course, where festivities will include a golf
tournament, gala dinner, silent auction and acoustic show featuring some of Canada’s best artists and songwriters.
The concert will be broadcast through Shaw Spotlight and eMusic Live on May 29.
To date Music Fest MS has raised over $115,000 for the MS Society of Canada.
The fundraiser started as a live concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre, then moved online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klick started the fundraiser after his father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.