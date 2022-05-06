Vancouver’s Svneatr will be join by Denmark’s Hexis in a Kelowna gig on June 6 at Jackknife Brewing.
Svneatr just signed with Prosthetic Records to put out their third full-length album, which will be released via the Los Angeles label in the near future.
Their album, Chinook released last year, was a critical and popular success. Svneatr’s music is described as “progressive black metal which they say is “the sound of nature screaming back at you.” They also get political and topical in many of their songs.
Hexis’s brand of music is described as abrasive hardcorse/sludge.