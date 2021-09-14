After wowing audiences at two intimate shows the last time she was in Lake Country, Chantal Kreviazuk is coming back for another concert at the Creekside Theatre on Nov. 16, this one also featuring her husband, Raine Maida, another renowned Canadian singer-songwriter.
Kreviazuk, a two-time Juno Award winner, made her critically acclaimed full-length debut, Under These Rocks and Stones, in 1997. Since then, the Winnipeg born singer-songwriter has released five more studio albums
Maida, a four-time winner with Our Lady Peace, has had 25 Juno nominations, winning for Rock Album of the Year in 2003 (Gravity) and 1998 (Clumsy). The pair has also co-written hits for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, David Cook and Carrie Underwood.
The couple received the 2014 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award that recognized Canadian artists whose contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada.
War Child Canada is one of the many organizations the married couple has embraced.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $89 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticket Seller.
Current Public Health Orders will allow 125 tickets to be available. The concert will be open to people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all attendees must provide proof of vaccination.