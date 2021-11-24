Mission Dance Company is putting on the Nutcracker again.
This dreamy Christmas adventure is choreographed by artistic director/producer, Tanya Vadurova. Vadurova began her passionate journey training and performing at the prestigious National Ballet School in Toronto and later in Europe, where she further developed her expertise in ballet, flamenco, and modern dance. She has dedicated 18 years to building Mission Dance Centre in Kelowna, which is now a recognized academy for dance, mentoring to those with a dream to dance professionally or seeking the athletic and musical discipline dance can provide.
The Nutcracker is synonymous with Christmas. Join in and feel the joy of the season through dance with a classic tale of the Sugar Plum Fairy, The Prince and a comical battle between pestering mice and the Nutcracker Army.
Performances take place Friday at the Evangel Theatre, 3261 Gordon Dr. at 7:30 p.m. with two shows Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
Tickets prices range from $14 for children to $20 for seniors and students and $27 for adults. with a premium package featuring centre-row seating for $55.
Get your tickets online through eventbrite.ca or call 250-764-2222.
There are December shows on Dec. 11 at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton and Dec. 16 back at the RCA in Kelowna. Ticket information is available on the Eventbrite website.
—————
There are only two more opportunities to see the pantomime Sleeping Beauty, presented by Theatre Kelowna at the RCA. The shows begin at 7 p.m. tonight and Thursday. Tickets are available at the RCA box office.
—————
Holiday Markets are popping up and this Saturday and Sunday,
The Rustic Reel Brewing Company, 760 Vaughan Ave., is hosting a traditional German Christkindlmarkts, an outdoor/ indoor marketplace you can stroll though.
Hot German snacks and holiday cheer in the form of their brewing wares will be served by the firepit. Pick up a gingerbread house decorating kit as well.
Pets are also invited to have a photo taken with Santa and proceeds will go to the Paws It Forward charity. No tickets are required, but you’re encouraged to bring a a cash or non-perishable donation, which will be forwarded to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
“Artsolutely” Christmas will be up and running at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, starting Friday. There you will find a large range of artisan creations from pottery, paintings, glass and fibre art to soaps and natural products, woodwork, metal sculpture, jewelry, prints. There is also acreative craft service. More than 35 featured artists are represented, and the market is open seven days a week.
Rutland Centennial Park will have the Christmas Spirit when the annual Holiday Family Event returns from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a special letterbox for kids to post their letter to Santa. Also visits with Santa will be on site and you can pre-book at photo for $10 through tickettailor.com/events/ impactevents/612873/. Free parking available in Roxby Square or nearby streets.
—————
Canadian nomad indie-folk rocker Tennyson King is performing this weekend in West Kelowna to promote his new single, Share This Moment. Hailing from Hong Kong and Canada, this singer-songwriter brings a jovial personality to the stage along with a reverberant, edgy sound, mixed with humorous stories of life on the road.
See him live on Friday at Lakesider Brewing Company, 835 Anders Rd. at 6 p.m. then again on November 27 at The Hatch Winery, 3225 Boucherie Rd. at 7 p.m.
—————
Glam it up with your date on Friday at the Ex Nihilo Winery Masked Dinner. The winery, which is located at 1525 Camp Rd. in Lake Country, is celebrating their inaugural release of Midnight wine.
Tickets are $300, which gets you a five-course, wine-paired dining experience with live entertainment and an auction to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross, plus a bottle of their signature wine to take home. Tickets are available through exploretock.com/exnihilo/event /305176/the-midnight-gala or call the winery at: 250-766-5522. The dress code is black. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for this event.
—————
Kelowna is spoiled for choice of events this weekend.
On Saturday night, lovers of Baroque music are in for an extraordinary evening, commencing 7 p.m., at the Cathedral Church of St Michael & All Angels, 608 Sutherland Ave.
Opera goddess Alexandra Babbel is picking up her conductor baton for a rare and much anticipated performance of The Fairy Queen by Henry Purcell, performed by her new vocal ensemble AMICI.
This semi-staged and costumed concert will take you on a 90-minute vocal journey, light-hearted in nature and charming in harmony, with the merry revelling of fairies, nymphs, dancers and lovers in the wood that promise smiles and tapping toes to all ticket holders.
Sung in English with Shakespearean text and accompanied by Graham Vink on harpsichord, this rare opportunity is offered for one night only. Tickets are $10-$25 through eventbrite.ca/e/the-fairy-queen-by-henry-purcell-performed-by-amici-tickets-199412908377
Tonight at Friends of Dorothy Cabaret Club, 315 Lawrence Ave., The Anna Jacyszyn Duo will be lighting up the stage with a mixed performance of jazz, blues, classic rock and pop, from 8-9.30 p.m. Table reservations are recommended by calling 250-488-3500. There is no door charge but there is a cash-tip jar.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.