If operating a bed-and-breakfast sounds like your dream job, you might first want to check out a new book by a Peachland author.
To B&B or not to B&B – Deromanticizing the Dream by Sue Marko will be published on May 25 by Atmosphere Press from Austin, Texas.
Described as a humorous and horrifying look into the actualities of B&B ownership, Marko described her experiences hosting the public at a lodge in the B.C. Rockies.
“What begins as a dream quickly turns into a train-wreck,” the publishers say.
“We all go into the B&B business with rose-colored glasses; our enthusiasm piqued, we are excited to be the best hosts we can be and with optimistic dreams of the ‘happily ever after.’ Then reality hits,” says the author.
Marko operated a B&B for 14 years before selling it in December 2017 and moving to Peachland. She now operates a wine-focused business and has very few guests at her home.
