A new outdoor exhibit space at the Rotary Centre for the Arts launches with artworks that tell the story of the recent military coup in Myanmar.
The Art For Freedom exhibit was designed by Hanna Karin, a Kelowna artist who worked in Myanmar for two years with CUSO, near Yangon. Various artists are participating in the project.
Hanna returned to Kelowna in May 2020, intending to draw awareness to what is happening to the people of Myanmar.
On Feb. 2, the Myanmar military overthrew a fragile civilian government. Violent protests have ensued.
“In Myanmar, police and military brutality have increased dramatically since the first month of the junta,” said Karin in a news release. “And yet, the people continue to say no to the military rule. Most of the people I worked with have fled to the mountains, which are only marginally safer due to the terrain. But even in these remote places, the villagers are united with their urban communities and band together for demonstrations.”
The outside art wall provides an easily accessible, COVID-safe environment to view art, said Andrew Stauffer, community and education program coordinator for the RCA.
“The art wall provides highly visible space for artists to showcase meaningful work,” he said.