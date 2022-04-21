A musical celebration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 75th birthday is coming to Kelowna on April 27.
Music of the Night – The Concert Tour features a cast of professional music theatre veterans who first toured with the show in 2019.
The cast includes tenor Nic Kyle, an internationally acclaimed tenor based in New Zealand and Abbotsford. Vernon singer Melina Schein is also in the cast.
The show, produced by Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, will include songs from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets are available through Select Your Tickets.