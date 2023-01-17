Disney animated musicals are such a popular genre that seem to resonate with the youngest and the oldest of humans. From Frozen’s “Let it Go” to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” and so many others, these tunes have taken flight with their own wings.
It all started with the original movie of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This film was the first movie in film history to ever release a motion picture soundtrack. Did you know that Kaa’s song in The Jungle Book, “Trust in Me (The Python’s Song),” was originally written by the Sherman Brothers for Mary Poppins? Or that the beloved ballad “When You Wish Upon a Star,” from Pinocchio, was the first Disney song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song? These iconic tunes paved the way for the franchise to create musical magic and continue to dominate our home karaoke playlists and spending our dollars in toy stores, theme parties, Halloween and television channels.
Tonight, is the opening night of Disney and Broadway Musical Showcase happening at Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. This song-and-dance showcase will feature favourite tunes of the musical genre to include numbers from The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast, Candide, Frozen, Cinderella, and Mary Poppins, to name a few.
This family friendly night out begins tonight at 7 p.m. and runs until Saturday. Tickets are $50 + fees through: pentictonlakesideresort.com /events/disney-broadway-musical-showcase or call the front desk of the resort at 250-493-8221.
———
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra opens their 2023 concert series with internationally respected Indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen.
Her credits include touring with Canadian Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, who has written music for the CBC, and been nominated for a Juno Award. After graduating from UBC with a Bachelor of Music in cello performance back in 2007, she moved to Toronto to pursue a musical career and remains sought after for film scores, symphony commissions and performance art pieces.
Originally from Northern Alberta, Derksen comes from a line of chiefs from North Tallcree Reserve on her father’s side and a line of strong Mennonite homesteaders on her mother’s, and gets a chuckle at the numerous attempts to describe her sound through the years.
“It all comes from my perception,” says Derksen. “The easiest way I can describe it (my sound) is like being a jeweller and taking little gems of things I know and love and putting them together in my own way as a way to create my own piece. Those little gems in music can be my Indigenous background, classical, hip hop, then braiding the music into the cello.” She has performed with Buffy Sainte Marie who told her “there’s no right way to do this career,” which Derksen took to heart.
Cello purists might be in shock at how this innovative classical musician has created a unique technique by using guitar effects pedals on the cello, discovering a new “palette” for the instrument and perhaps making it more relatable.
The OSO will be in concert with their featured artist in Kelowna on Friday and Saturday in Penticton and sadly due to a burst pipe, Vernon’s concert had to be cancelled on Sunday. For tickets and more information about any of these concerts as well as the season ahead visit: okanagansymphony.com. Also take a minute to watch our Symphony Orchestra music director Rosemary Thomson and Cris Derksen chat … find the link for Maestros’ Musings at okanagansymphony.com/maestros-musings/
———
Saturday, Jan. 21, The Dream Café, at 67 Front St., Penticton, welcomes jazz & blues band SoCo. Formed in 2021, the band has shaped its music to reflect the collective influences of each member: guitarist – Robert Johnson, who’s style is Latin jazz/Southern blues, with jazz/rock infusions by bassist Frank Artés and the percussive dexterity of drummer Rod Rose.
Over the years the trio has individually been part of numerous music projects covering a variety of genres and the evening will highlight this wide-range mix of instrumentals and vocal tunes. The band has invited saxophonist Stephen Buck to join the stage and they will perform from their CD “Electic Avenue” on which Buck was a guest artist.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through: simpletix.com/e/so_ co-sound-company-tickets-121572
———
There is no business like the business of being funny and the Train Wreck Comedy company is on the top of their game this weekend as it presents Big Daddy Tazz at the KAS.
Kelowna Actors Studio, 1379 Ellis St., hosts a two-night comedy cabaret this Friday and Saturday by popular demand. Big Daddy Tazz has a knack for making people laugh by his off-the-cuff banter that has carved a reputation as one of the most sought-after comedians working today.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks or arrive closer to the 8 p.m. curtain for just the show.
There are tiered payment levels, from booth seating, group tables or individual theatre style. Tickets and information provided through: tickets.kelownaactorsstudio.com.
———
My monthly residency at Crown and Thieves on Brown Road in West Kelowna is taking a Sunday swerve for the next couple of months. Usually on a Thursday mid-month, management has moved us to Sundays starting Jan. 22 then again on Feb. 19 before veering back into its cozy Thursday evening pocket.
The trio, to include Loni Moger on guitar and Stefan Bienz on double bass perform a sultry and sassy mix of jazz-infused popular music that invites guests to shimmy in their seats and feel like they are at a Vegas speakeasy soiree. “I love this atmosphere and the show that we put on” which reflects with consistent sold out shows. I’m proud to say “it’s a hot ticket.” Visit crownthieves.com for tickets, pre-show menus and other events happening at the venue.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.