The French Dispatch, the latest movie from director Wes Anderson, is a beautifully-shot, picturesque film that sadly places too much emphasis on style over substance.
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun (it’s full name) is an anthology film dramatizing three articles from the titular fictional magazine. Each segment features an entirely different cast enacting a different quirky story in small-town France in the mid-20th century. Each segment also features a different narrator (i.e. the writer of the article), whose delivery serves to both characterize the writers of the French Dispatch, and set the tone for that segment.
The stories themselves feel right at home among Wes Anderson’s repertoire:
A psychotic murderer imprisoned for life becomes a world-renowned modern artist due to a chance meeting with an imprisoned art appraiser.
Tensions between university undergraduates and professors escalate until the entire city is locked down due to a riot, which has been agreed to be resolved through a game of chess.
The profile of a local chef is presented as a heroic story detailing his involvement in the elimination of a local gang.
They are delightful curiosities on paper and would make an excellent short story collection.
Characters are written to be quirky, but cold. Early on, we learn the magazine founder’s motto is “No Crying”, which seems in retrospect almost like an excuse for the harsh emotionlessness of this film. Dialogue is often either underwritten in favour of flashy visuals or overwritten to the point of tiring pretentiousness.
Simultaneously, most characters lack personality outside of their description. The “psychotic modern art murderer” is best described as “snarky.” The “university professor” is best described as “old man.” The “local gang leader” is best described as “a paycheque for Edward Norton.”
A few performances do stand out, though. Timothee Chalamet is excellent as the spirited young leader of the undergraduates in the second story. Chalamet is charismatic – consistently able to divert attention to himself and his causes – while also being naturally naïve, entertainingly illustrated by his attempts and failures to write a worthwhile manifesto. Steve Park, playing the chef in the third segment, delivers a beautiful line about devotion to one’s craft near the end of his segment, while tying it into his experience of being an immigrant. Despite having the best quote in the film, Park is unfairly only given two lines of dialogue, for the reason that the narrator (writer) doesn’t seem to care what he has to say. Luckily, the other great performance comes from Jeffrey Wright, who is the narrator in the final segment.
Visually, Anderson’s direction and Robert D. Yeoman’s cinematography make each shot a joy to look at. Keeping to the newspaper theme, visuals are meticulously designed with details in mind, clearly inspired by great photojournalism. A memorable scene from the first segment depicts a prison riot but does so with all the actors standing perfectly still to imitate a freeze-frame. The “manual freeze-frame” technique is employed several times throughout the film as a highly efficient way to draw attention to any one character’s motion.
Equally notable, but markedly more confusing is Anderson’s switches from full-screen to wide-screen, or black-and-white to colour, seemingly at random. Near the end of the film, there are even a pair of animated sequences, which are beautiful, but come out of nowhere. Instead of using animation to enhance his already-cartoonish story, it feels more like Anderson ran out of time to film a car chase, so he just had it animated instead.
Ultimately, it seems like many of the choices in this film are meaningful to Anderson, but this isn’t always communicated effectively to the audience.
6/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate who has written many entertainment stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and the Phoenix.