Reservations will be required for a revived series of free summertime concerts in West Kelowna.
The Music in the Park program is making a comeback after cancellation last year due to COVID-19.
But some pandemic-related measures are still likely to be in place for the concerts, planned to happen on four days in July-August-September.
Advance reservations will be required as there is a current limit of 50 people for organized outdoor gatherings. However, that number is expected to increase on July 1 as the province moves into Step 3 of the Restart Plan.
And the concert venue has been moved from an amphitheatre next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool to a soccer field at Kinsmen Park on Shannon Lake Road.
Construction of a new skateboard park near the pool means the amphitheatre is not available this summer, city staff say. And Kinsmen Park is better suited for “fencing and managing groups of people at events under COVID-19 restrictions”, city councillors will hear Tuesday in a report from recreation supervisor Kevin Bourchier.
Prior to 2020, there were eight multi-hour concerts with a variety of performers, held each summer at the Annette Boudreau Amphitheatre.
Total taxpayer-funded budget for the concert series has been reduced from $69,500 to $34,500.
West Kelowna contracts with a group called Creative Okanagan to present the concerts.