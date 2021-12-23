The Rotary Centre for the Arts has a wide-ranging run of live performances in the Mary Irwin Theatre planned for early 2022 — COVID restrictions permitting.
“For the past 19 years, the RCA has been Kelowna’s arts and culture hub. To celebrate our 20th anniversary, our team is busy developing a full year of exciting programs and events that will help to reconnect our community after almost two years of disruption. Our winter theatre presentations, which feature some of Canada’s best-known and most decorated performers, are the perfect way to launch what’s sure to be an exciting year at the RCA,” said Executive Director Colleen Fitzpatrick.
RCA’s winter offerings get underway Feb. 12 with a performance from B.C.
duo, Moontricks. Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman mash up folk, blues, and
electronic music to create a unique
audience experience.
On Feb. 13, RCA presents an evening with Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist Mary Walsh. Walsh will perform some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.
Canadian roots-rockers Blackie and the Rodeo Kings bring their 25th anniversary tour to the Mary Irwin stage on Feb. 15. Appearing with Indigenous blues-rock duo Digging Roots, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings are touring in support of their ninth studio album, King of This Town.
On March 10, Canadian Blues virtuoso Sue Foley takes the stage in support of her new album, Pinky’s Blues, named after her pink paisley Telecaster guitar.
Rounding out the lineup is Body Parts from interdisciplinary dance company, Tara Cheyenne Performance on March 26.
For tickets, visit rotarycentreforthearts.com.