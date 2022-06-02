UBC Okanagan Gallery is hosting a special performance and display by this spring’s artist in residence Manuel Axel Strain.
Strain is a two-spirit artist, whose works cover performance, painting, photography, sculpture, video, sound and installation.
As the gallery’s 2022 artist in residence, Strain will give an artist talk at the annual Indigenous Arts Intensive on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at the University Theatre at 1138 Alumni Avenue.
Strain’s solo exhibition opens on June 11 at 3 p.m. at the FINA Gallery in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies building on campus.
There will be an outdoor performance that day at 3:30 p.m., featuring a collaboration between the artist, their family, drummers, the land and guests.
Using materials and methods such as plywood, spray paint, a chainsaw, metal, video, and petroglyphs, along with fir, sage and wild rose relatives, Strain’s new work is an immersive and multisensory installation. The exhibition is curated by UBCO Gallery curator Stacey Koosel.
“Manuel Axel Strain’s exhibition tells the story of a violent, yet absurd, act committed against the artist’s family when they inherited a building on Syilx Okanagan nation territory,” said Koosel. “What is particularly cool and unique about Manuel’s practice is the way they work with their family to remind us that ‘we are still here.’ It’s a simple but powerful statement.”
Strain’s work has been featured in the Vancouver Art Gallery, Richmond Art Gallery, Surrey Art Gallery and across Turtle Island. They are longlisted for the National Gallery of Canada’s 2022 Sobey Art Award and their exhibition We go to the Mountains, we go to the Big Water is now on display in Kelowna at the Alternator Center for Contemporary Arts until June 25.
Strain is the second artist in residence since UBCO Gallery launched the program last year.
Strain’s exhibition runs June 11-30. The exhibit is free.
