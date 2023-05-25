Review of 2023 Acura RDX

The 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec, from the outside, appears to be an average AWD SUV, although, if you pay close attention, subtle hints will be prevalent to tell you there is more to the vehicle than meets the eye. First hint would be the 20-inch wheels giving it a performance style. Open a door and it is immediately apparent the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec is anything but average.
“When you pulled up, I expected a few soccer kids to file out,” joked a friend referring to the vehicle looking like it could belong to a ‘soccer mom.’
“There will be no grass filled cleats in this car,” I responded as I opened the door to the red UltrasuedeTM interior with black leather accents. Even though there is ample room for a full vehicle of little athletes, I surmise only adults will occupy the RDX seats.
Front seats come with heating and cooling options as well as an automatic setting that will detect which one to engage. Front passenger and driver’s seat boast 12-way power seat customization and four-way adjustable headrest. The back seats fold down to make a cargo area so large, you could sleep overnight in comfort as you peer at the stars through the panoramic moonroof.
Slide into the driver’s seat to grip a leather wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic steering column, a flat bottom, bevelled side grips and wheel mounted, plated paddle shifters. Optional heat is just one of many steering-wheel mounted controls at your fingertips without taking your eyes off the road.
Whether you have an Android or an Apple, CarPlay is available via Bluetooth visible on a 10.2” HD colour screen (not touch screen) controllable by track pad. I defaulted to touch the screen several times out of habit. The track pad may be technologically advanced but I found it awkward to operate, especially between CarPlay and regular Acura electronics, as the track pad operation is inconsistent between the two. I often used Siri, as I did not set up the voice recognition system of the RDX which Alexa controls, so I am not certain if Alexa and Siri are friends.
The in-windshield, driver side display, for speed, posted speed signs (although not always accurate) and media adjustments like radio station is a personal favourite feature. The controls are accessible on the wheel and the visuals project into the windshield only visible to the driver.
The driver assist technology in the 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec offers adaptive cruise control, blind spot indicators inside the cabin between the windshield and window (not ideal as many drivers are habituated to look at the side mirrors for this safety feature) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS).
I have a love/hate relationship with the LKAS. The plus side is when you unexpectedly come into dense fog (think B.C. Hwy 97 C – the Connector), the LKAS is a great guide. The minus side: LKAS must be turned on each and every time you turn the vehicle on;
The system tends to favour a certain driving pattern that is not necessarily in sync with the driver resulting in a handling dispute in certain road patterns; and should you change lanes without signalling, the system will alert. This was annoying in construction zones where make-shift roadways had been created.
Additional safety features include front, front knee, side curtain and Smartvent front side airbags, four-wheel anti-lock ABS braking, forward collision warning when you are coming in hot or someone has braked when you are checking your blindspot, Collision Mitigation Braking System as well as electronic brake force distribution (again, these systems are not always in sync with the driver and have a mind of their own) and cameras. Surround view on the dash monitor, including aerial to ease parking.
Hiding beneath the steering wheel, low on the dash and out of visual site, is the keyless starter button. The proximity and location of the starter button in relation to the transmission buttons dividing the driver and passenger seats and rotating dial for four dynamic driving options, had me turning off the vehicle while it was in gear, more than once. I admit, all those buttons, in a condensed space, were a bit overwhelming.
Snow, comfort, normal and sport round out the four unique driving modes. Comfort is nice for the long haul when you are wanting maximum fuel efficiency, shuttling seniors to the Armstrong tulip festival or you are driving straight stretches for extended periods. I live in B.C. No extended straight stretches exist in my travels plus, I like to drive, so sport was my go-to mode. The moment you select it, the entire vehicle tightens up, the handling gets more aggressive and the car sounds like you are ready for a lap or two on the track when you accelerate.
Powering this luxury AWD is a 2.0L, 16-valve, direct injection, turbo-charged engine producing 272 HP (at 6500 RPM) that even impresses the horses. Step on the plated pedals and experience 280 ft. lb. of torque while the Acura RDX climbs through the 10 -speed gearbox effortlessly while maintaining ultimate vehicle control.
Last but not least – the entertainment system! The 16 speaker ELS surround sound delivers Sirius, AM, FM, MP3, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, streaming audio via Bluetooth, USB A and C charging ports, wireless charging plate and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot.
There are six exterior and two interior colour options to choose from. Depending on which options you choose and which of the two trims, MSRP is between $58K and $63K.
Moto Baecker appears weekly on Thursday and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contact
her at marissa@motobaecker.com