This weekend the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra shared the stage with renowned B.C.-based singer-songwriter Alex Cuba. The capacity audiences enjoyed the unique combination of Cuba’s sunny and infectious music mixed with a dash of OSO pizzaz, resulting two evenings that were uplifting and satisfying.
After performing with the OSO Friday in Kelowna and Saturday in Vernon, Cuba on Sunday won a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for his album, Mendo.
“This is a surreal moment for me,” he said in a news release. “I got to hear I won a Grammy while driving in the middle of a snowstorm between shows.
“I am grateful beyond words to life and to my family. Music has won today, no marketing strategies or fashion trends.
“I hope that this album recorded at home in the middle of the pandemic inspires independent artists in Latin America to believe and follow their dreams.”
His concert Friday opened with the orchestra performing Fandango by Fred Perkins. Maestra Rosemary Thomson capably set a passionate, romantic and expressive mood
for what was to come.
Thusly prepared, the audience eagerly welcomed Cuba to the stage. Always entertaining and ever versatile, Cuba’s relaxed, warm style set the tone for his partnership with Thomson, uniting the world of classical orchestral music with the unique Latin American and North American pop that is Cuba’s signature style.
Alternating between acoustic and electric guitars, Cuba’s vocals were clear, precise and pure. While all of Cuba’s works are poignant and emotionally direct, of special note was Por Donde Vas with its driving rhythmic pulse, satisfying harmonies, and enchanting melodies.
The arrangement of Ruido En El Sistema called for the violinists to strum along guitar-like in an infectious rhythm, while Si Pero No featured lush brasses, pizzicato violins and one of several audience sing-alongs.
The second half of the concert opened with the symphony performing Ernesto Lecuona’s lavish and lush Andalucia.
Kudos to Dominique Bernath for her spot-on timpani work and Audrey Patterson for her gorgeous trumpet playing.
Having thus warmed up the audience, the OSO again welcomed Alex Cuba back on stage.
Cuba’s music is like wrapping puppies, ice cream and baby laughs in sunshine. Well-
constructed and satisfying, each song is infused with an infectious sense of joy.
From the sunny, pop sounds of De Camino to the romantic, intimate and well-written Lamento, the orchestra and Cuba played as one with beautifully timed entries and perfect balance. Lush and appropriate orchestration brought added colour and dimension to the performance.
In his own words, Cuba states, “The power of music is to unify” and, as musicians, “We try to give you our soul.”
Cuba’s easy grace, charm and delight in music making, combined with his warmth, sincerity and sense of hospitality made the evening feel intimate, like friends gathered in his living room.
The standing ovation (rewarded by a four-selection encore) indicated the audience’s reluctance to let the evening end. It was a most successful concert, marrying diverse cultures and backgrounds, and, to paraphrase Cuba, proving music has no walls, only bridges.
Smithers-based Cuba, a two-time Juno award winner and winner of four Latin Grammys, is also up for a Juno again in the Global Music Album of the Year category.