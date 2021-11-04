An outdoor display of digital art is coming back to Kelowna for a second season.
Light Up Kelowna will be on display outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts to Nov. 28.
The first exhibit, 2021 Pride, features LGBTQ2+ artists Jacen Dennis and Kaytlyn Barkved and is on display every evening from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
“ARTSCO’s Digital Urban Screen is a must-see art experience in Kelowna’s Cultural District. 2021 Pride is an exploration of being comfortable in your own skin. Jacen Dennis and Kaytlyn Barkved’s work skillfully opens a conversation about individuality, acceptance and being part of the community,” said Kirsteen McCulloch, executive director of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan.
Dennis is a transgender new media artist and graduate of both the Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master’s of Fine Arts programs at UBC Okanagan.
He is currently a sessional instructor in the Department of Creative and Critical Studies.
His animated artwork explores ideas of belongingness.
Barkved is a queer disabled artist and a graduate student in the Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies program at UBC Okanagan.
Barkved’s work explores disability, sexuality and gender identity, and features images from her thesis work, Neuroqueer Imaging.
The program is put together by ARTSCO with UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies. It’s free with projections showing on the exterior of the Rotary Centre, on Cawston Avenue across from Prospera Place.