The Pink Floyd tribute act PIGS is coming off a pandemic hiatus and hitting the stage in Vernon later this spring.
With a new set of songs and more lights and lasers, Victoria-based PIGS will bring their theatrical show to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on May 21.
PIGS has been performing tributes to the 1970s-era Pink Floyd since 2008.
The Coming Back to Life Tour shows promise a three-hour sound and visual extravaganza. The Vernon show will close a 15-city Canadian tour as the band makes its way back home.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticket Seller.