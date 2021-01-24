We have updates from the management of Cyberpunk 2077 and more from people who worked on the game about that disastrous and glitch-filled launch last month.
The game was changed late in development by a lot. It was changed from third person perspective to first person.
A demo many saw didn’t have anything to do with the final version.
You can’t really fault those people who were working on the game as it seems management was overly eager to release a game before it was ready.
The company head even said they didn’t run into any issues with the PS4 and Xbox One systems.
And yet, just booting the game up on those systems has a player confronted with constant crashes, disappearing environments and character faces.
Things being cut during development to meet a release date isn’t something new, but people were told years ago the game would only be released when ready — not before.
Console reviewers weren’t given a review code until release and only PC reviewers were given codes earlier. But PC reviewers were limited to including footage that the team approved.
Developers CD Projekt Red did release a road map with patches to come in a few months and the next generation version is not being released until late this year.
I hope the game can be patched to fix all the bugs. I just wish we would stop getting games in people’s hands before they are ready.
Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net
with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13