It feels like spring again, and I do not mean because of the weather, I mean for events calendars that are blossoming in each town and city around the Okanagan.
Parks Alive has just released its roster of free concerts and events in Kelowna and you can enjoy live music in so many areas of the city at different dates.
They have also teamed up with Valley First to sponsor classic rock trio The Zamboni Brothers who will take their act literally on the road each Thursday, performing in a different area of Kelowna.
Tomorrow night from 6-9 p.m., the band will be in the north central neighborhood of Wilson Avenue, Flemish Street, and then in Lombardy Square.
Each mini concert will be 45 minutes before moving on to the next street in the area. This is such a great idea!
Their next set of concerts are on July 15, in Rutland at Taylor Road, Collison Road and Mary Court. If you want to know if they will be in your area, I suggest checking the parks alive schedule at: parksalive.festivalskelowna.com.
—————
Friday night in the 400 block of Bernard Ave (corner of Pandosy Street) from 6-9 p.m., it is the Sounds of Summer theme, with acts that include solo singer/songwriter; Kailee Mcguire, four-piece classic rockers, Broke, and to round the evening off Folk duo; 70x7. Four blocks of Bernard are closed to traffic and are pedestrian-only for the
summer.
—————
Also performing every Friday evening at Forbidden Spirits Distillery at 4400 Wallace Hill Rd. in East Kelowna is the loved-up duo, Smitten. These multi-talented instrumentalists perform original songs as well as a wide range of cover tunes from a mixed bag of genres.
While you sip one of their delicious cocktails, kick back and enjoy two-part harmonies and sweet collaborations.
The band performs from 6 to 8 p.m. This is the same venue that Loni Moger and I perform every Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. — you might as well pitch a tent and never leave. The events are free as the distillery pays the musicians they hire to entertain, but tips are always greatly appreciated!
—————
On Saturday and Sunday, local fashion designer Genessa Jackson showcases her new collection at Tigerlily Fashions and the public is invited to see this new collection by booking a time slot and trying on these new garments designed to cling in all the right places.
Jackson is passionate about making sure that your piece of clothing that she designed fits you and will tailor it on the spot if need be.
Call 250-762-8384 or send a message through Facebook to book your time between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. Tigerlily Clothing store is at 543 Bernard Ave. In downtown Kelowna.
—————
Vintage rock ’n’ rollers The Regals are taking the stage at Swalwell Park, 9950 Bottom Wood Lake Rd on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Live! in Lake Country musical series.
You are asked to bring lawn chairs or blanket for seating, your own snacks and enjoy this outdoor concert.
If you get there early, you will be able to enjoy a solo performance by Poppa Dawg who begins his set at 6:30 p.m. These concerts are free.
—————
O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon has many events starting up this month and one that I found interesting is the adventure with ghosts and cemetery walking tours. This walkabout lasts over an hour and promises to excite the curious and the enthusiastic on a ghostly adventure with a full cemetery tour and campfire ghost stories.
Book your reservation either for July 8 or 15 through ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469. Tickets are $25 per person and the events runs from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
The ranch is situated at 9380 Hwy 97N. For more information, visit the website at: okeeferanch.ca, or call 250-542-7868.
—————
Avion Motorsports is bringing professional racing to Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver.
Racing action is slated for Thursday to Saturday. General admission tickets are $20 per day or preferred viewing tickets at $30/day. Children 12 and under are free with the purchase of a paid admission ticket. You may purchase your tickets through eventbrite.ca/e/avion-motorsports-rs1-festival-of-speed-tickets-159927741179?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse or at Boston Pizza in Penticton, Lordco in Oliver and Hotel Penticton front desk (cash only). Bring your own chairs.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.