A performance by Canadian comic Mary Walsh, scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts, has been postponed.
The show will now go ahead on Oct. 27, the RCA said in an email to ticketholders.
The show was postponed after 50% attendance limits were extended into February at theatres throughout the province. It took a few more weeks to get the new show date set and a notice out.
People who can’t attend in October have until May 15 to contact the box office.
A comedy show by Jeremy Hotz scheduled for Saturday has also been moved. The new date is now Nov. 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.