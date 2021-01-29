An Okanagan rocker has a new single coming out on a U.S. label.
Kris Anders, a singer-songwriter from Vernon, has released “Shattered” through White Lion Audio and Sony The Orchard.
A news release from the record companies proclaims that “Shattered is an overall lesson in what a great song sounds like,” citing Anders’ three-octave voice and guitar solo midway through the song.
Anders played in garage bands through high school and university. He performed and also managed his wife, Deanna J Cartea’s career after a move to the Sunshine Coast in 2005.
In 2020, Anders started a band in the Okanagan with a plan to play at local venues. When COVID-19 hit, he went into he studio with producer Andrew Smith.
"I plan to play as much as possible with a focus on the local scene here in the Okanagan area and the Interior of B.C. once venues are open to live music again,” he said in the release.
"I am also hoping to record more original material. I have committed to being a full-time musician so I will be playing and recording as much as possible."
The song is available on popular streaming services.