Art created by artificial intelligence is now being displayed on the outside of the Rotary Centre for the Arts in downtown Kelowna.
The images are said to reference the kind of “dreams about bodies, organs, and bones” that might be experienced by artificial intelligence, according to an RCA press release.
The artwork is called Autolume Acedia.
“(It) is a hallucinatory meditation on the ancient emotion called acedia. Acedia describes a mixture of contemplative apathy, nervous nostalgia, and paralyzed angst,” the release states. “Greek monks first described this emotion two millennia ago, and it captures the paradoxical state of being simultaneously bored and anxious.”
Algorithms created the set-to-music artwork but a team of humans associated with Simon Fraser University, including Jonas Kraasch and Philippe Pasquier, was behind the project.
As part of the ongoing ‘Light up Kelowna’ art project, sponsored by the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan and the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at UBC Okanagan, the display is shown every night in February at the RCA from 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m.