History: Women were busy on many fronts

Recently, while visiting the Lake Country Museum, located in the 1932 Okanagan Centre heritage school, I came across a small pamphlet.
“Okanagan Centre and Wood’s Lake Women’s Institute Year Book 1919” outlines the programs of the Women’s Institute in what is now the District of Lake Country. Affixed to the front of the brochure is a beautiful enamelled silver pin, featuring the Women’s Institute crest and motto.
A brief history of the Women’s Institute in Canada is found in The Canadian Encyclopedia (online edition):
Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada
The Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada is the national organization that co-ordinates the activities of the provincial Women’s Institutes. The first institute was founded in 1897 in Stoney Creek, Ont, by Adelaide Hoodless, and by 1913 institutes were established in all the provinces. In 1919 provincial representatives met in Winnipeg to form the FWIC and a national office was established in Ottawa in 1958.
The motto “For Home and Country” reflects FWIC aims: to promote an appreciation of rural living, to develop informed citizens through the study of national and international issues (particularly those affecting women and children) and to initiate national programs to achieve common goals...
Reflecting the urbanization of Canadian society, FWIC membership has slowly declined; in 1999 there were 24 000 members, down from 43 000 in 1987.
“Winfield – Early Days of Winfield, B.C.,” page 26, compiled by Ellen Frances Gladys Powley and published in 1958, reports:
The Winfield Women’s Institute was first organized in the summer of 1916, combining the Okanagan Centre and Wood’s Lake districts, but as the number of members increased it became unwieldy, and ... it was divided into two distinct institutes, one the Okanagan Centre Institute and the other the Wood’s Lake Institute....
Okanagan Centre and Wood’s Lake Women’s Institute 1919 meetings were held on Feb. 22, March 28, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 31. Most meetings were held in the homes of its members, although the March 1919 meeting was convened in the Wood’s Lake School and the December meeting was held at an unnamed Okanagan Centre locale.
Meetings started at 8 p.m. and usually opened with a rendition of O Canada, although The Maple Leaf opened the April 1919 meeting, Canadian Boat Song was featured at the June meeting and the Institute Ode was the opening music of choice at the July and October 1919 meetings of the local Women’s Institute.
Monthly meetings were well-organized, featuring a variety of topics for discussion and consideration, reflecting the input of its various committees:
• Patriotic: Mesdames (Rosalie) Caesar, (Hermione) Clark, (Lucy) Macfarlane and Miss (Eliza Jane) Swalwell
• Social Refreshment: Mesdames (Lucinda) Metcalfe, (Harriet) McDonagh, (Elizabeth) S. Copeland, and Duke
• Social Entertainment: Mesdames Merrill, Bready, (Lucinda) Arnold, and Miss (Winifred) Wentworth
In years gone by, women were often identified by their surnames, with no given name indicated. Rosalie Caesar, an early resident of the Central Okanagan, was thus identified as “Mrs. Caesar” or “Mrs. Northcote Caesar,” providing her husband’s given name but not her own. Women were seen as extensions of their husbands, and identified as such.
The tradition of not providing women’s given names was used in the 1919 Women’s Institute “Programme;” its members were identified as “Mrs.” or “Miss.”
Where possible, I have included given names, inserting them in parentheses: e.g. Mrs. (Rosalie) Caesar.
• The April 26, 1919 meeting was held in the home of Mrs. Merrill. Following the singing of The Maple Leaf, there was roll-call and a presentation called A Name in Canadian History, including five minute “papers” about the Founders of Canada: (a) Mrs. Robinson (b) Mrs. Gray (c) Mrs. (Edith) Walp (d) Mrs. (Rosalie) Caesar. Current events were then highlighted by Mrs. S. (Lola) Jones.
• The July 26, 1919 meeting of the Okanagan Centre and Wood’s Lake Women’s Institute was held in the home of Mrs. D. (Hermione) Clark.
The meeting was opened with the song Institute Ode, roll-call and a presentation titled Wrinkles That Have Helped in Sewing.
This was followed by a Dressmaking Demonstration by Medames Bready and (Martha) Cleggett. Mrs. F.C. (Sadie) Copeland then did a presentation titled Short Talk on Worth and Mrs. M.I.B. Wilson concluded the formal program with a Current Events presentation.
• The Nov. 29, 1919 meeting – a Talent Tea – was held in the home of Mrs. (Lucinda) Metcalfe and was opened by the singing of O Canada.
Mrs. (Jessie) Goldie provided entertainment by telling a humourous story, followed by a piano solo (Mrs. Ellen Powley), a reading (Mrs. Elizabeth Shanks) and a vocal solo (Mrs. Ella Pixton). The formal program ended with Current Events, presented by Mrs. Ray (Edith) Jones. This was probably followed by a social time: pots of hot tea and various home-baked treats, reflecting the baking prowess of those in attendance.
• The final meeting of 1919, held at Okanagan Centre on Dec. 31, was an open meeting, including an unspecified program and supper. That meeting concluded another busy and productive year for the Okanagan Centre and Wood’s Lake Women’s Institute.
Although membership in the Federated Women’s Institutes of Canada is in decline this organization, during its 125+ years, has played an important role, especially in rural parts of our vast nation.
It is important that this role is researched and documented; the pamphlet which inspired this article provides this opportunity.
The author is grateful to Lynn Fanelli, executive director of the Lake Country Museum, for providing copies of the document used in this article.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.