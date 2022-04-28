Canadian rock veterans The Tea Party will be closing their upcoming Canadian tour in Kelowna.
The group is scheduled to launch the 17-city tour June 17 in Waterloo, Ont. The tour will end in Kelowna on Aug. 6, but a venue for the show has yet to be announced.
It won’t be the Kelowna Community Theatre because the Kelowna Actors Studio is performing The Sound of Music twice that day at the theatre.
The Tea Party last year released the Sunshower EP, a follow-up to 2019’s Black River EP.
In December, the band released a 30th anniversary edition of its The Tea Party independent release. The new edition features remastered versions of the album on CD, vinyl and digitally.
The innovative and experimental hard rock back consists of Jeff Martin (singer/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist), Jeff Burrows (drummer/percussionist), and Stuart Chatwood (bassist and multi-instrumentalist),