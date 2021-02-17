The Okanagan Heritage Museum has thought of a fun way to engage the public while still following the rules of physical distancing and protocol.
The museum has transformed its feature gallery into a game that’s fun for all ages.
In Artifact or Artifiction, contestants explore the museum’s artifact collection and answer questions on a broad range of topics, from fashion to medicine to music and so much more.
There are different levels of play for children and adults. The museum is at 470 Queensway Ave. and you can call
250-763-2417 to book your time or visit kelownamuseums.ca/exhibits/artifact-
or-artifiction for more information. The exhibition runs until the first week of September.
—————
These are your last few weeks to visit the exhibition Made by Hand at the Lake Country Art Gallery. This is a members’ exhibition, displaying a diverse range of art practices that include printmaking, clay, textiles, woodwork, mixed media and basketmaking. Make your appointment to visit the gallery by calling 250-766-1299. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday and is located at 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd.
—————
February is Black History Month and even though the Black population makes up less than 1% of B.C.’s population, I feel this year more than ever we all need to stand together and celebrate diversity without fear.
In my 20s and 30s, I lived in London, England, in and around Portobello Road and All Saints Road — an area with a large Black population. Daily, I was exposed to a diverse and lush culture of food, music and, that’s right, attitude.
Yessiree, as a white female, instead of fear of the unknown I embraced my fascination which lead to dissolving some of the stereotypes and racist thoughts I observed as a small-town girl living in Kelowna.
Those old attitudes are no longer tolerated, and we need to teach ourselves to do better.
Visit: bcblackhistory.ca and read about topics from B.C.’s Black Pioneers to projects, events and activities that are just a click away.
On Saturday, from 1-3 p.m. watch “The Fifth Element” exploring Hip Hop. This online program explores the elements of the music genre. Register in advance at bcblackhistory.ca/events/#fifth-element. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.
Tomorrow you can watch Music BC
featured concert with Iman Wamboi, Mauvey + TRS and a guest performance by Ninetyfour, all hosted by Teon Gibbs (100 Collective). The concert will be broadcast from the Fox Cabaret at 7 p.m., with all net proceeds to support B.C. Black History Awareness Society. Tune in via YouTube or the Music BC Facebook page, or directly at bit.ly/2OI1X7l
—————
This week, the Canadian Live Music Association launched #ForTheLoveOf LIVE and is asking fans, industry and all those who miss live music and events to share their memories and support their friends and neighbours who make up this industry.
To save the concerts we love and dearly miss, Music BC is using the tag #ForTheLoveOfLIVE to continue to support the venues and workers who bring them to life. To learn more visit canadianlivemusic.ca.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.