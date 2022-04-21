Based on the same legend that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Robert Eggers’ The Northman is a sprawling epic bursting with astounding visuals.
In the early 10th century, Prince Amleth witnesses his father’s death at the hands of his uncle, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), but is able to escape before he meets the same fate. Several years later as a man, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) seeks out Fjölnir, who has fallen on hard times, and makes it his mission to torture his uncle, and, finally, kill him to avenge his father.
As the film explores the vast open lands of Iceland (as portrayed by Northern Ireland), we follow Amleth on his single-minded quest for vengeance. Amleth’s motives are simple, and as a character driven entirely by hate, his actor, Skarsgård, doesn’t really have that much to work with. Skarsgård’s performance as a raging berserker is admirable, but it’s the supporting cast that really shines. Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy, who play his mother and love interest respectively, are fascinating characters with complex motivations and full lives who steal the scene anytime they appear. Cameos by Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke quickly turn them into some of the most memorable side-characters in the film. But the real standout is Bang as the film’s antagonist Fjölnir. Far from being some evil usurper jealous of his brother, Fjölnir is a tragic character whose devotion to his kin is rivaled only by Amleth, but is much more informed. In his first scene after Amleth grows to adulthood, we see Fjölnir lecture his young son on the importance of humility. Later scenes show his subjects as loyal to him not out of fear but respect. Though the film stops short of letting Fjölnir be a hero, Bang’s portrayal is effective at casting doubt on the righteousness of Amleth’s vengeance.
Northman plays with the ideas of Norse and Slavic mythology, introducing witches, Valkyries, and the undead in dreamy sequences that help the film feel more like myth than historical fiction. But despite the occasional brush with surrealism, Northman never ventures too far from its “big Viking action movie” identity.
The production design and costumes are at once realistic, fantastic, and impossible to look away from; the tiny villages are juxtaposed with immense valleys, sweeping vistas, and a giant volcano; more intimate scenes range from brutal action to dreamlike surrealism. Eggers’ direction and Jarin Blaschke’s cinematography ensure that every shot in Northman is a sight to behold.
With Northman, Eggers assembles excellent talents both in front of and behind the camera, delivering a great early blockbuster for 2022.
4/5
Jeff Bulmer is a UBCO graduate who has written about movies and music for The Daily Courier and The Phoenix.