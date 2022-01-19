The Living Things Festival, happening in Kelowna until the end of the month, had a successful opening weekend with their two surreal, yet entertaining, shows, Something Rotten and Living Things Late-Night Cabaret.
This week, the festival will stretch your mind in a different direction.
On Friday at 7:30 p.m., inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts atrium, activist/artist Steve Lambert will host a talk about his provocative and engaging installation that will be erected in front of the RCA on Jan. 26.
Provocative, because this giant sign stating “Capitalism Works For Me” looks like a scoreboard with a voting podium and a button that you can press either true or false.
Engaging, because this one-word answer inevitably follows a wave of thought and conversation that has, at times, created a riptide of reasons behind that simple one-word answer Yes or No.
This installation has travelled around the world from New York City’s Times Square, across America, to England, Scotland and even Australia.
Lambert’s talk is free to attend, but space may be limited due to health advisories and regulations.
There is no pre-registration on the website, but if you are like me, and don’t like showing up without a reservation, I suggest getting in touch with the RCA at 250-717-5304 or info@
rotarycentreforthearts.com to secure your table.
The Rotary Centre for the Arts is at 421 Cawston Ave. in Kelowna.
The festival also continues with Sounds Like Things – An Experiment in Music, happening Saturday at the Black Box Theatre. This showcase features the Branchroot Ensemble, a musical improvisational trio that uses their skills in world music and free jazz to create spontaneous sounds.
The trio consists of Darren Williams (saxophone), Nicholas Denton Protsack (cello) and Andrew Stauffer (drums). Tickets are $25 through links on the website livingthingsfestival.com.
For more information on these
creative musicians, go online to:
A haunting installation is at the Kelowna Art Gallery, and I strongly encourage everyone to take the time to see it.
The Witness Blanket is a work by artist Carey Newman, who crafted this 40-foot-long installation from cedar that contains over 800 pieces of residential school history reclaimed from over 77 different communities.
For the first time, a travelling reproduction is on display for the public to experience while imagining the horror and healing residential school survivors have faced and are still facing. The Kelowna Art Gallery is at 1315 Water St.
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is on our radar this weekend in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton with their Romp and Repose concert.
Concerts Friday to Sunday shine the spotlight on musician Karmen Doucette.
Doucette, principal bassoonist with the OSO will share her joy and love for this unusual woodwind instrument, known for its distinctive tone-colour, wide-ranging versatility and virtuosity, but also as the “clown of the orchestra.”
Visit the OSO website for tickets and information at okanagansymphony.com
Performances are Friday at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at the Cleland Community Theatre in Penticton at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday at the RCA is the film premiere of Shakespeare Kelowna’s All’s Fair in Love & War: A Movie.
Shot by local filmmakers Knight Knight Productions, the movie features original music with a top-notch crew of local actors and directors.
With live theatre being shut down, the thought was to create a piece of cinema using the Bard’s works with a fresh approach that lends itself to our local area and gives a visual translation to those who might not have an ear for the vintage text of Shakespeare.
Tickets are $25 through the RCA box-office at rotarycentreforthearts.com or by calling: 250-717-5304.
Tomorrow night at the RCA Atrium, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and Sherman Doucette perform classic blues beginning at 7:15 p.m. right after the Jazz Jam.
Unfortunately, this month’s and next month’s School of Blues are already sold out. But there’s also one in March.
Wayne has a new album coming out March 4 on Stony Plain Records. Blues From Chicago to Paris pays tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.