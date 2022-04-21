Special to
Okanagan Newspaper Group
“We are coming back with a bang,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan Farm Theatre artistic and managing director, “and we have a year-round slate of artistic programming to offer our audiences.”
The season begins in May with The Audio Land Walks: three storytelling journeys.
The Land Walks are 30-minute audio stories that people listen to during a 2.5-kilometre walk through the fields and forests of Caravan Farm.
“These are interactive, evocative encounters with the art of audio storytelling and our beautiful landscape,” said Shook.
The walks begin May 7 and run afternoons Thursday to Sunday through spring and summer.
Summer sees the return of the horse opera, Blackhorse. Written by Shuswap storyteller Linz Kenyon, and directed by Shook, Blackhorse incorporates horses in both the staging and storytelling for the first time in years.
Shook and Kenyon have been developing this show for the last several years — the third in their “horse opera” trilogy which includes Cowboy King (2000) and IOU Land (2005). Folks can expect gritty, hilarious rural poetry and a bust-out-of-the-gates indie rock score from Linz, as well as some spectacular staging featuring six heavy horses and a team of local horsewomen.
Blackhorse is the contemporary tale of a B.C. couple struggling to raise a family, own a home and cope with one parent away at work in the Alberta oilpatch. The show runs July 14 to Aug. 7.
The third annual Caravan Film Festival returns in late August. It includes the Indigenous Short-Film Showcase and features pre-show live music.
In October, the Sound Walk of Terror: Sparagmos returns with even more frights, more fire-throwing acrobatics, and culminates in a dance with the funk band Freak Motif.
December brings the The Wonderful, a Black adaptation of It’s a Wonderful Life, written by African-Canadian slam poet champion Luke Reece and directed by Kimberley Rampersad, of Shaw Festival Theatre fame.
“We’re really excited about this piece. The Black experience in rural Canada is a story not often told, and it is one that needs telling,” said Shook. “We are so thrilled to present Luke’s premiere and to welcome the exciting creative artists at the helm of this work.”