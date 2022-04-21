The Viano String Quartet will perform in Kelowna on April 29.
The Chamber Music Kelowna concert will take place in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.
The quartet was formed in 2015 in Los Angeles and won the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2019.
In Kelowna, the group will present a program of powerful and vigorous music, featuring works by Jessie Montgomery, Sergei Prokofiev and Alexander Borodin.
Tickets are available online through the RCA website at rotarycentreforthearts.com, at the RCA box office, or by calling 250-717-5304.