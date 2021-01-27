A Kelowna filmmaker has received a grant to make a documentary about Okanagan Symphony music director Rosemary Thomson.
Gillianne Richards has received $20,000 in production funding from Telus Storyhive’s Local Heroes Documentary Edition.
Richards will produce “The Treble with Rosemary,” a full-length documentary about the music director for the symphony and Opera Kelowna.
Richards’ documentary will centre will follow Thomson she navigates a new ADHD diagnosis only a month into COVID-19 shutting down much of the music scene in the Okanagan. Thomson, longtime symphony conductor, added the Opera Kelowna position at the start of 2020.
Richards’s project was one of 40 selected from 171 applications to receive not only $20,000 in funding, but also mentorship, customized career training and distribution from Telus Storyhive, which reaches one million subscribers across Western Canada.