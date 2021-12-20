At Christmas dinner, Alex Nel will be sipping Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.
“They really are the classic pairings for turkey and duck,” said the winemaker for Fort Berens Winery in Lillooet.
“Choose a light Pinot Noir or a Chardonnay without too much oak so the wine doesn’t overpower the turkey or duck.”
Nel has three suggestions for you — the Fort Berens 2019 Pinot Noir ($30), Fort Berens 2020 Chardonnay ($21) and Fort Berens 2019 White Gold Chardonnay ($21).
If a slightly off-dry wine is your Christmas vibe, the Fort Berens 2019 Reserve Riesling ($28) will do the trick with turkey and all the trimmings.
Nel moved to Lillooet from South Africa on Boxing Day 2020, so his first experience with Canadian
special occasion turkey was Thanksgiving in October.
“I find it’s an acquired taste,” he said with a laugh.
“So my family will be having duck for Christmas dinner.”
Born in Namibia, Nel moved to South Africa and became a winemaker and travelled the world working in wine in New Zealand, France and California.
Before moving to Canada he spent 10 years at Cederberg Wines — the highest altitude winery in South Africa’s Western Cape at 1,063 metres above sea level.
“I like unique winery settings, which is why I picked Cederberg and why, when it was time for a new adventure, I applied for the job at Fort Berens, which also has a unique terroir (in the Fraser Canyon, away from BC’s traditional wine regions),” said Nel.
Since traditional turkey dinner is such a diverse spread with white meat, dark meat, fatty gravy, vegetables, stuffing and cranberry sauce, almost any wine can be paired with it, except for a super-oaky Chardonnay or big, chewy red like Cabernet Sauvignon.
Therefore, the following array of BC wines can also be apropos at Christmas dinner:
— La Frenz 2019 Ensemble ($25) from the Naramata Bench, a Bordeaux-style white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillion
— La Frenz 2019 Vivant ($25) from the Naramata Bench, a Rhone-style white blend with a twist consisting of Viognier, Chardonnay and Roussanne
— Frind 2020 Rose ($20) from West Kelowna
— Frind 2019 Pinot Noir Cuvee ($26) from West Kelowna
— Unsworth 2020 Rose ($25) from Mill Bay on Vancouver Island
— Unsworth 2019 Pinot Gris ($24) from Mill Bay on Vancouver Island
Sparkling for
New Year’s
There’s really only one decision to make on New Year’s Eve.
Should I pop Champagne-style sparkling wine or Prosecco-style bubbly?
The Italian tradition of Prosecco achieves fizz with a second fermentation of the wine in big stainless-steel tanks and is typically bottled and sold right away.
As such, the resulting wine is fresh and affordable with ample bubbles.
Two ideal examples from the Okanagan are the Effervescence ($22) and Pink Effervescence ($22) from Evolve Cellars in Penticton.
Evolve is part of the Time Family of Wines, which also has the Time, McWatters Collection and Chronos labels and is big into sparkling across all brands.
Therefore, it also crafts three Champagne-style sparklers following in the French tradition of second fermentation in the bottle to create fine bubbles while the wine rests on the lees (dead yeast cells.)
The resulting sparkling is more complex in taste and texture with a crisp apple-lemon and fresh-baked bread profile thanks to the yeast.
The top-shelf example is McWatters Collection 2017 Brut ($65) followed by Time Brut 2018 ($35) and Chronos Brut ($35).
These seven BC sparkling wines are all Champagne-style and are also ideal for saying good-bye to 2021 and hello to 2022:
— Township 7 Seven Stars 2018 Polaris ($36) from Naramata Bench
— Township 7 Seven Stars 2015 Sirius ($80) from the winery’s Langley location
— La Frenz Aster Brut 2016 ($33) from Naramata Bench
— Frind 2018 Pinot Blanc Sparkling ($40) from West Kelowna
— Frind Brut ($25) from West Kelowna
— Gray Monk Odyssey White Brut 2018 ($26) from Lake Country
— Steller’s Jay Mountain Jay Brut ($21) from Summerland
Cheers to you for the merriest of Christmases and a healthy, happy and prosperous 2022.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and a Canadian Wine Scholar.