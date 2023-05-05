Personal branding, logos, leather, contribute to riders’ personality

Riding motorcycles can be considered an expression of individuality. The bike you choose expresses a piece of the personality of the rider.
Other expressions of individuality can be identified through various accessories on the bike to paint schemes, air brushing and even the clothing worn by the rider. No matter where you shop, nothing beats tailor or custom-made clothing to suit your exact body type.
While visiting a custom bike shop in Penticton, hidden in the walls of chrome and parts, was a custom motorcycle clothing designer named Kirsten Guzek. Originally, I thought she was strictly an upholstery professional as she had a few motorcycle seats hanging from the walls. Then I was walked over to a soft top Jeep and shown the custom seat covers.
“I gave Kirsten a pair of my old leathers,” said Phil, the shop painter. “She turned my old jacket and chaps into these seat covers!”
When I took a closer look, I could see the parts of the jacket and chaps now re-purposed into the Jeep. I was impressed. “Wow, this girl has talent!”
Leather is not a daily medium that clothing designers work with, but Guzek seemed to be working with nothing but. As it turns out, re-purposing clothing is only one of the ‘fun’ things Guzek likes to do.
Re-creating the old and making it new again in such a way that it meets the current fashion trends. Now, here she was fitting a custom leather vest she had created for a client.
When I asked her about the Jeep seats, she said, “Riders are nostalgic about their experiences on the road and their clothing carries the silent stories of their travels.”
How true. I couldn’t help but wonder where all this talent had started. I was watching a true artist that had found a niche and a vision of expression that was definitely needed in the motorcycle world.
Her history includes a Bachelor of Communication Design from the renowned Emily Carr Institute of Art & Design. Since then, she spent a decade in the art and graphic design world in Vancouver which resulted into transferring her talents to the world of clothing design.
Most bikers are familiar with the Vancouver-based clothing label, Lords of Gastown. The graphics for the ladies’ line include designs created by Kirsten. Her expertise in design and branding was added to the ladies’ Lords retail rack.
“I got involved with the Lords of Gastown through the motorcycle scene,” says Guzek, who is also an avid rider. “I created graphics for the ladies’ line of Lords clothing. Through this contract, I joined their sewing department and began to expand my skill set from high school sewing to being mentored by professionally trained fashion designers. There is nothing like spending five years, hands-on, learning techniques from the pros.”
After re-locating to Penticton, she began to do contract work in graphic design for a high-performance custom motorcycle shop, Archetype.
Once again, her knack for people and relationship building, spawned another collaboration into custom leatherwork.
As I watched her work with her client while fitting the vest, I couldn’t help but notice her attention to detail. The two were working with a muslin outline, discussing personal branding and perfectly tailoring the design to the client.
Personal branding included logo, crystal embellishments, metallic leather and custom lining. Not one suggestion was declined.
Collaborating with the client is the part of the process that Guzek enjoys most. Her ultimate vision for her business, Accelerant, is to create a hub for motorcycle culture where her clients can come have a coffee and share ideas.
“I am excited to finally steer my own ship,” beams Guzek. “Motorcyclists like custom. From the stitching on their seats, to their handlebar bags to their clothing and I love creating it for them.”
