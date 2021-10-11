A Kelowna musician who’s taking her career to the next level in Vancouver has a new single ready for downloading.
Bree Whitworth’s Time is described as a nostalgic ’80s-style ballad reminiscent of Heart, The Bangles or Tiffany.
Time is about meeting the right person but the timing is off, dooming the relationship.
It’s the type of thing that happened to a lot of people during the COVID-19 shutdown, Whitworth said, including herself.
During lockdown, Whitworth turned to her piano and turned her heartbreak into song.
Time, and another upcoming single, Mister Wrong, coming soon, were written and recorded during this introspective pandemic period.
Whitworth and her longtime producer Winston Hauschild, wrote the melodies via Zoom calls and built the song structures all from a distance.
Months later, when restrictions eased up, she travelled to the Treehouse Studio on Bowen Island to record vocals for the tracks while still never physically being in the same room as Hauschild.
A remix of Time, called the Shamus Goes to Hollywood version, turns the ballad into a joyous, dance floor banger — thanks to a collaboration with Nova Scotia-based pop, hip-hop and electronic producer Shamus Musik.
“I was super excited to work with Shamus again,” says Whitworth. “I gave him full permission to ‘go to town’ to make the remix as upbeat and dancy as possible, and of course, he did not disappoint.”
Whitworth and Musik previously collaborated on the remix for the single “Don’t Let Me Go” from her 2019 EP, Siren Songs. The two have never met in person, but they have a great, long distance creative relationship.
With two new single releases this fall, Whitworth is topping up a catalogue that already includes three previously released albums and various project-related singles.