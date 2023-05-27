Salads are the perfect summer-time food

The salad days of summer are back! The Farmers’ Market is again brimming with buckets of greens, and we can now relax into the return of vitamin packed days of fresh, local salads in our homes.
One of our favourites to make this time of year is a simple arugula salad. Toss with olive oil and lemon juice and then top with salt and pepper and shavings of Parmesan cheese. Local arugula is very spicy – very unlike the packaged greens in the supermarkets. It is amazing that a salad green can give such a great kick! We love to pile a handful on top of pizza or omelettes too.
And there is nothing quite like a fresh spinach from the garden. It is so tender and delicate and so very unlike the heartier versions we survive on through the winter. Tossed with a light vinaigrette dressing, chopped mushrooms, sliced Ambrosia apple and walnuts with a crumbling of blue cheese (or goat cheese), it is heavenly.
Dressing:
In a jar with a lid combine:
⅓ cup vegetable oil
2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1 ½ tsp honey
1 clove garlic, minced
black pepper
salt to taste
Shake!
My friend Linda Ford’s signature curried chicken salad recipe is one that you will crave. She varies ingredients by season and has fast tracked the recipe by using bottled dressing. She recommends the Whitewater Cooks Curry Vinaigrette from the now-famous series of cookbooks that are absolutely loaded with delicious recipes. Cookbook author Shelley Adams created the books from her menu at the Fresh Tracks Restaurant at Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson, B.C. She expanded her business by bottling and retailing the salad dressings from her books. I have included the long version of the curry recipe originally printed by Ina Garten in case you want to make it from scratch.
Linda’s Curried Chicken Salad Supreme
4 servings
DRESSING:
• 1 1/2 cups good mayonnaise (Hellman's)
• 1/3 cup dry white wine
• 1/4 cup Major Grey's chutney
• 3 tablespoons curry powder
• 1 ½ tsp salt
• 1 cup celery, medium-diced
• ½ cup red pepper, diced
• 1/4 cup green onions, chopped
• 1/4 cup raisins
• 1 cup green seedless grapes, cut in half
• 1 cup whole roasted, salted cashews
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a shallow roasting dish, drizzle chicken with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 35 minutes or until cooked through. Cool and then chop into cubes or shred into large bite-sized pieces.
Process dressing ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Combine the chicken with enough dressing to heavily coat. Add the celery, scallions, and raisins, and mix well. Taste to season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to combine. Top with cashews and serve at room temperature alongside some local greens.
The biggest news in the local wine world lately has been the purchase of the historic Sperling Vineyards in Kelowna by Anthony Von Mandl. A sad farewell to the beloved Sperling family but wonderful news for our organic,
biodynamic farming world as Von Mandl has committed his vision to 100 per cent organic vineyard practice across the board of all his winery properties. The Sperling family has ensured that their legacy of land has been passed into good hands.
I was lucky enough to taste a sneak preview of this stunning wine. The nose is so beautifully floral and the palate it is clean, crisp, and luscious.
Pair with: Martin’s Lane 2022 Sperling Vineyard Riesling
This is the first vintage for the Martin’s Lane label sourcing fruit from this legendary Sperling vineyard in Southeast Kelowna. With vines up to 40 years in age, this vineyard has a long pedigree as one of the best Riesling vineyards in Canada.
Winemaker and CEO Shane Munn explains it best, “It’s off dry, has six hours skin contact before natural fermentation in (mostly) stainless steel and neutral oak. Its bright, lively, and even though it has 28g/L RS its acidity is very bracing – hence its very delicate and delicious.”
**You will have to become a member at Martin’s Lane to purchase one of these new release wines.
——————————
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8 and visit jenniferschell.com