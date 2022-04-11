Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Tickets for the show start at $79.50 plus tax and applicable service charges and are on sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.
This is one of only two B.C. dates scheduled, the other being Oct. 8 in Abbotsford.
This will be Starr’s second appearance in Penticton, first playing here Oct. 10, 2015 to a near-capacity crowd.
The former Beatles drummer, best known for singing lead on Act Naturally, Yellow Submarine, Honey Don't, Octopus’s Garden and With A Little Help From My Friends, had a successful solo career with a string of top-10 hits in the early 1970s. Among those hits were You’re Sixteen and Photograph, both which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
There has been renewed interest in The Beatles following last year's release of Peter Jackson's Get Back, a three-part documentary chronicling the final days of the band.
Starr, like the other three members of the Beatles, is a two-time inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a Beatle and as a solo artist. He was knighted in 2019.
Starr uses an in-the-round format where he shares the microphone with his band.
Starr’s present line-up of All-Starrs includes guitarist Steve Luthaker from Toto (Rosanna, Hold the Line, Africa), guitarist Colin Hay, lead singer of Men At Work (Overkill, Who Can It Be Now, Down Under), saxophone player and keyboardist Edgar Winter (Frankenstein, Free Ride), bass player Hamish Stuart from Average White Band (Pick up the Pieces, Cut the Cake), drummer Greg Bissonnette and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham.
Starr has released 20 solo albums, his most recent being What’s My Name which included the John Lennon-remake Grow Old With Me which featured guitar and background vocals by Paul McCartney.
Other Ringo Starr solo hits to reach the Billboard Top 10 include It Don't Come Easy, Back Off Boogaloo, Oh My My, Only You and No No Song.
For tickets visit: valleyfirsttix.com or visit the SOEC box office in person.