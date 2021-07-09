A Lake Country winery is again serving as the location for a movie shoot.
Reel One Entertainment is using Ex Nihilo Vineyards as the location for its newest TV romance movie, “Snapshot of Love.”
Filming began Thursday and continued next week.
The movie will use all areas of the 20-acre vineyard, including the winery, CHAOS Bistro, cellar and private residence, the winery said in a news release.
“We were fortunate to work with Reel One last summer on their movie ‘A Vineyard Romance,’ said proprietor Jeff Harder. “We are grateful for our location in the valley and after reading through the script, I knew we were the exact location with the look and feel the producer and director was hoping for.
“I am thrilled that Ex Nihilo can help in lending and sharing our beautiful vineyard to this journey,” Harder said.
“Snapshot of Love” is about a wedding photographer named Jessie Brooke. When a Hollywood actor shows up in her small town for his sister’s wedding, Jessie’s happy life is turned upside down.
“A Vineyard Romance” was released in North America on June 18.
Its plot had Seattle magazine writer Samantha Hart writing about a wedding destination vineyard, where she discovers the ex who broke her heart not only runs the vineyard, but is about to get married there.
Ex Nihilo and its bistro will remain open during the filming.